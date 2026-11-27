Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh delivers a speech at the Vietnam Tourism Promotion Program in Beijing on November 25, 2026. Photos: Dong Feng/Global Times

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism in Beijing hosted Vietnam Tourism Promotion Program on Wednesday. Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh said that thanks to the attention and close guidance of the top leadership of both Parties and countries, cultural and tourism cooperation between Vietnam and China has further deepened.The China-Vietnam tourism cooperation year for 2026-27 was announced during the two leaders' meeting in mid-April, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Both countries are working diligently to implement various practical initiatives for the two-year cooperation program.

Nguyen Thi Hoa Mai, a deputy director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, delivers opening remarks at the Vietnam Tourism Promotion Program in Beijing on November 25, 2026.

Nguyen Thi Hoa Mai, a deputy director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, said that China has consistently been one of Vietnam's most important source markets for international tourists. "We deeply appreciate the interest and affection that the Chinese people hold for Vietnam - its land, its people, its culture, and its history."Pham said in his address that tourism cooperation has served as a vital bridge for trade and investment activities, becoming a bright spot in bilateral relations and fostering greater mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.The Embassy of Vietnam in China supports and coordinates with the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism on its initiative to host promotional events in three major Chinese cities: Beijing, Shanghai, and Chongqing, said the ambassador."We warmly welcome Chinese citizens to visit Vietnam and stand ready to provide the most favorable conditions for their travel," said Pham.Travel agencies from China and Vietnam joined the program, which provided a platform for closer engagement between Vietnam's tourism industry and the Chinese market through B2B meetings, destination and product presentations, cultural showcases, media engagement and networking.During the promotion session, seven destinations, including Hanoi, Ha Long Bay, Nha Trang and Phú Quốc Island, were recommended across various in-depth tour routes in Vietnam. Over the first 10 months this year, Chinese tourists rank first with 4.386 million visits, according to data released by National Statistics Office of Vietnam.Tourism is an important vehicle for fostering mutual understanding between peoples. With their contiguous landscapes and profound cultural and people-to-people ties, China and Vietnam see tourism cooperation represents as a practical way to build a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, said delegates attending the event.The promotion program aimed to deepen China-Vietnam cultural and tourism cooperation by expanding cross-border travel routes, facilitating visitor mutual exchanges, and fostering industry dialogue - while using tourism platforms to bring the peoples closer, delegates said.