China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on November 24, 2026, unveiled the Shenzhou-24 crew: spacecraft pilot Tang Hongbo (center), flight engineer Wu Yi (right), and payload specialist Muhammad Zeeshan Ali (left).

In recent days, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, a Pakistani astronaut, has captured widespread attention across Chinese social media. Though he has studied Chinese for only a short period, he has won affection from countless Chinese netizens by reciting classic Chinese poetry in fluent Putonghua, including the famous line, "Ascend higher, and you will see farther." His videos have sparked warm, lively online conversations. Within WeChat groups run by Pakistani media correspondents based in China, journalists have also enthusiastically shared updates about this milestone: Ali is the first foreign astronaut to visit China's Tiangong space station.Local time Wednesday, the Shenzhou-24 crewed spacecraft carrying Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi alongside Ali docked with the Tiangong space station, marking a historic first space rendezvous between Chinese and Pakistani astronauts. This moment stands not merely as a landmark of China-Pakistan space collaboration, but as an important milestone for China's manned space program - and a source of national pride for Pakistan.Syed Ali Asad Gillani, Pakistan's Ambassador to China, told Chinese media that he was pleasantly surprised by the astronaut's command of Chinese. He said that Chinese has now become a language for space, noting "Learn Chinese well - you never know, it may take you all the way to space." The line quickly resonated online, a lighthearted symbol of the cultural bridge built alongside our space partnership.Behind this historic flight lies decades of steady progress in China's manned space endeavor. From Shenzhou-5, which turned China into the third nation capable of independent human spaceflight, through years of iterative testing, technology verification and final assembly of the Tiangong complex, China has overcome steep technical hurdles to build a full, self-sustaining manned space ecosystem. Today, it boasts reliable systems for astronaut and cargo transport, stable on-orbit station operation, and mature frameworks for astronaut training, selection and life support.What makes Ali's mission transformative is that this system is no longer built only for Chinese astronauts. It has proven ready to welcome spacefarers from other nations. Hosting a foreign astronaut raises stringent requirements across every link of the space chain: the crew spacecraft, space station modules, ground TT&C network, astronaut training pipelines and in-orbit support infrastructure. Opening this capability to partners is a deliberate choice, not a trivial technical feat.This cooperation also moves far beyond the symbolism of a joint spaceflight. During his stay aboard Tiangong, Ali will serve as a payload specialist conducting four joint China-Pakistan scientific experiments involving cyanobacteria, quinoa seeds and two types of composite materials, according to the Technology and Engineering Center for Space Utilization of Chinese Academy of Sciences. Ali will carry out hands-on experimental work in orbit, turning the shared vision of peaceful outer space use and win-win scientific cooperation into tangible, data-generating research.Against the larger global backdrop, the International Space Station is nearing the end of its operational lifespan. For decades, human spaceflight and orbital research have remained concentrated in the hands of a small group of space powers. China's open model for Tiangong presents an alternative: It opens its orbital research platform to the world, with a special commitment to expanding space access for developing nations across the Global South.For many developing countries, building an independent end-to-end manned space program is prohibitively costly and technically out of reach. Tiangong offers a new pathway to participate in space exploration: Through joint astronaut training, payload projects and shared orbital experiment opportunities, nations can run their own space science research without developing the full stack of manned space infrastructure from scratch. Space exploration ceases to be an exclusive club reserved for wealthy industrial powers.This is where the deeper meaning of the Pakistan-China space partnership resides. It is a powerful example of South-South cooperation. It demonstrates that developing nations can pool strengths, exchange expertise and jointly advance frontier science. Pakistan brings its research priorities and scientific talent; China contributes its mature orbital platform and operational experience. Both sides gain knowledge, build local aerospace capacity and nurture homegrown researchers for long-term progress.Ali's journey to Tiangong is therefore more than a single astronaut's achievement. It is a human story of cross-cultural connection, a major leap for bilateral science ties, and proof that space can be a domain of inclusive collaboration rather than geopolitical exclusion. As Pakistan steps into this new chapter of space research alongside China, the mission sends a clear message to the Global South: the stars are open to all.The author is a member of the editorial board of the Global Times. The article was originally published by Pakistani media outlet Daily Sub News. chenqingqing@globaltimes.com.cn