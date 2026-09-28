China announces 10 outcomes from latest trade talks with US, putting bilateral consensus on a more operational, detailed footing

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG
China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Monday announced 10 outcomes from the latest China-US economic and trade talks
, including reciprocal tariff reduction on $30 billion worth of imports, an arrangement for the artificial intelligence (AI) dialogue, and an extension of the Kuala Lumpur trade arrangement to January 10, 2027.
The outcomes shows that both sides have begun to put the bilateral consensus reached in rounds of consultations onto a more operational, detailed footing, working to lengthen the list of cooperation while also striving to manage competition at the level of industries and supply chains, analysts said.
While such stabilization of trade and economic ties serves the interests of both sides and the wider world, how it goes forward also depends on how both sides properly address "structural tensions" such as export controls, investment screening, advanced chips, and rare earths, observers said. They urged the world's two largest economies to "show the greatest possible sincerity" to deliver more cooperation that people and businesses can actually feel.
The Chinese and US economic and trade teams held consultations in New York and Washington DC from September 20 to 23, during which they reached positive consensus and attributed economic and trade outcomes to the meeting between the two heads of state, an official from MOFCOM's Department of American and Oceanian Affairs said on Monday.
Wang Yong, a professor at Peking University's School of International Studies and director of its Center for American Studies, told the Global Times on Monday that the latest outcomes show China-US economic and trade talks have moved from a short-term "stop-the-bleeding truce" into a new phase of "limited tariff cuts, institution-building and cooperation across specific fields running in parallel."
"The outcomes cover tariffs, trade and investment, agriculture, finance, AI, coal trade, flights and more. The range is wide, and both the tone and the substance go beyond ordinary policy consultations," Wang said. Highlights of the outcomes
Specifically, China and the US have agreed to reduce tariffs on about $30 billion worth of each other's imports on a reciprocal basis, with tariffs on about 90 percent of each side's products to be lowered to most-favored-nation (MFN) rates, according to MOFCOM.
Observers said the framework is one of the areas that are "adding" to the scope of bilateral cooperation, underscoring that both sides have been "finding the greatest common ground, lengthening the list of cooperation and pushing through more mutually beneficial arrangements."
In a separate announcement on Monday, MOFCOM said that the US will reduce tariffs on about $30 billion worth of imports from China, including toys, home appliances, baby products, kitchen and bathroom products, and holiday gifts, while China will reduce tariffs on about $30 billion worth of imports from the US, including agricultural products, personal care products, medical devices and coal.
"The tariff reduction mechanism is very inspiring, as it highlighted how complementary China-US trade is, how cooperation could lead to win-win result and how much room there is for future growth," Zhou Mi, a senior research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Monday.
Yang Shuiqing, a US affairs specialist at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times that the tariff cut on non-sensitive items shows the two sides have reached a tacit understanding: those duties ultimately fall on consumers, and lowering them can improve ordinary people's welfare and give them a greater sense of gain. The move, she said, should help build mutual trust and leave households in both countries better off.
In addition, more channels of bilateral communication were put in place following the talks, which observers believed highlighted the fact that ties are shifting from "policy confrontation" that can easily spin out of control toward institutionalized management of competition.
According to MOFCOM, China and the US have also agreed to establish a China-US Board of Trade under the bilateral economic and trade consultation mechanism, with the main task of improving two-way trade. The board will first discuss the "$30 billion for $30 billion" reciprocal tariff reduction framework, with a view to reaching an agreement. The China-US Investment Board was also established under the bilateral economic and trade consultation mechanism.
Another innovative outcome is the creation of the AI dialogue. The two sides, in this round of talks, agreed that under the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, as the two sides' respective lead figures in economic and trade talks, would establish an AI dialogue. According to MOFCOM, they have held the first session, exchanging views on the risks and benefits of AI.
China and the US have agreed to convene the next AI dialogue before the end of November this year, and to set up a communication channel for AI-related incidents, MOFCOM said.
"The establishment of the mechanism could further strengthen constructive and routine interaction between China and the US. It will also serve as a useful platform to address each other's concerns and talk through differences, especially when disputes arise," Li Yong, a senior research fellow at the China Association of International Trade, told the Global Times on Monday.'Structural tensions' remain
During the latest round of bilateral economic and trade consultations, China and the US also agreed to extend the Kuala Lumpur trade arrangement, under which certain tariff and non-tariff measures were suspended through November 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027, while continuing active discussions aimed at reaching a solution agreed by both sides.
"Those results also show that China and the US are managing competition in the economic and trade front both at the micro level and across the supply chain level," Zhou said.
According to Wang, it also indicated that the two sides have been separating non-sensitive trade, or everyday life items such as farm goods, coal and consumer products, from high-tech commerce and the security contest.
Wang also cautioned that while these China-US talks help lower the short-term risk of a conflict and stabilize market expectations, those are "staged, partial results." Analysts pointed out they have yet to touch on core issues of critical concern - such as semiconductor export control add-ons and the unilateral crackdown on Chinese companies - or to resolve the structural tensions in the economic relationship.
"The two sides could still differ sharply on industrial subsidies, export controls, investment screening, advanced chips, rare earths and other critical minerals. Those issues will remain central in talks to come — and they will be very hard and challenging to resolve," Wang said.
In the context of high oil prices, elevated inflation and conflict with Iran, Wang stressed that the US cannot afford the spiraling cost of decoupling with China, whether in factories or high-tech chains — a course that would take a heavy toll on America's overall national strength.
Observers also stressed that carrying out the outcomes requires both sides to maintain the willingness and stamina to honor their commitments, and differences and friction may also arise during the process. While China has a long record of honoring its word, it is hoped the US side will do the same, so the two countries can deliver more cooperation that people and businesses can actually feel.
Regardless of how the China and the US economic and trade relations evolve, they always serve as the ballast and the engine of the overall relationship. Thus, the stability of China-US economic and trade ties bears directly on livelihoods and businesses in both countries, and can shape the direction of the global political and economic landscape, industry insiders and business representatives said.
"For businesses, predictability is one of the most valuable things a relationship can offer. Stability does not remove competition, but it makes competition healthier and more productive," Harley Seyedin, president of the American Chamber of Commerce South China, told the Global Times.
Greater certainty and constructive engagement reduce potential costs and allow US companies to engage in longer-term planning, Seyedin noted.