Visitors take photos at Liziba Station, a tourist attraction that features a metro train passing through an apartment building, in Southwest China's Chongqing on April 25, 2023. The city is one of China's hottest tourist destinations for the coming five-day May Day holidays. Bookings have surpassed those of 2019 for hot travel destinations, and that's expected to generate huge revenues that will shore up the consumption recovery. Photo: VCG