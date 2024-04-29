211th anniversary of Battle of York marked in Toronto, Canada

Dressed-up performers attend a historical fashion show during the Battle of York Day ceremony at Fort York National Historic Site in Toronto, Canada, on April 27, 2024. Hundreds of visitors participated in the 211th anniversary of the Battle of York with special tours and demonstrations on Saturday in Toronto.(Photo: Xinhua)

A docent speaks to visitors during the Battle of York Day ceremony at Fort York National Historic Site in Toronto, Canada, on April 27, 2024. Hundreds of visitors participated in the 211th anniversary of the Battle of York with special tours and demonstrations on Saturday in Toronto.(Photo: Xinhua)

Performers make a musket firing demonstration during the Battle of York Day ceremony at Fort York National Historic Site in Toronto, Canada, on April 27, 2024. Hundreds of visitors participated in the 211th anniversary of the Battle of York with special tours and demonstrations on Saturday in Toronto.(Photo: Xinhua)