China takes countermeasures against Lockheed Martin

A fighter jet model at the Lockheed Martin Corp. booth during the Aero India 2023 at Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru, India, on February 13, 2023. File Photo: VCG

China's Foreign Ministry on Friday announced countermeasures against US arms dealer Lockheed Martin, including its senior executives, following the company's arms sales to Taiwan island.The US recently announced once again the sale of weapons to China's Taiwan island, which seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, seriously interferes in China's internal affairs, and seriously undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. In accordance with China's Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, China decided to take countermeasures toward Lockheed Martin's relevant entities and senior executives, the foreign ministry said in a statement released on Friday.The entities include Lockheed Martin Missile System Integration Lab, Lockheed Martin Advanced Technology Laboratories, and Lockheed Martin Ventures, said the statement. All of their movable and immovable properties, and other kinds of assets within China shall be frozen, said the statement.The senior executives under sanction include James Donald Taiclet, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Frank Andrew St. John, chief operating officer; and Jesus Malave, chief financial officer.The executives' movable and immovable properties, and other kinds of assets within China shall be frozen, and it has been prohibited for any organizations or individuals within China to engage in any transactions, cooperation, or activities with them. They shall also be denied visas or entry into China, according to the statement.Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, on Friday urged the US to honor its commitment to not support "Taiwan independence" and stop arming Taiwan in any form. The newly approved US arms sales to Taiwan were reportedly worth about $360 million.Global Times