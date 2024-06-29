'Future World' exhibition promotes youth exchanges among SCO member states

Tajikistani youth representatives guided the audience through the 2024 “Future World” International Youth Art Exhibition, sharing the stories and inspirations behind the artworks.

The 2024 "Future World" International Youth Art Exhibition kicked off on Thursday at the National Museum of Tajikistan in Dushanbe, aiming to build a bridge for youth exchanges among the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), promote understanding of cultural diversity, and foster deeper knowledge of China among global youth through artistic creation.This exhibition featured over 200 artworks by young artists from 26 countries, combining physical and digital formats. Sections included "SCO Family," "River of Civilization," "Lighting Up Technology," "Endless Life," and "Prosperous Olympics." Young artists expressed their unique insights and creativity on topics like peace, ecology, development, and civilization, conveying a vision of a better future. Tajikistani youth representatives guided the audience through the exhibition, sharing the stories and inspirations behind the artworks.At the opening ceremony, Zafarsho Ibrohimzoda, director of the Tajikistan National Museum, said that this was one of the most significant events ever held at the museum. Safarzoda Anvar, a representative of the Tajikistan government, emphasized the long-standing relationship between Tajikistan and China, saying that this event provides a solid foundation for further artistic and cultural exchanges.Chinese Ambassador to Tajikistan, Ji Shumin, said that continuous youth-led cultural exchanges have been fostered by the attention paid to youth work by the leaders and governments of both countries, based on a long history of friendly cooperation. He expressed hope that this generation of young people, living in the golden age of Tajik-Chinese relations, would contribute positively to the friendly cooperation between the two countries.Youth from China and Tajikistan also staged performances including folk dances and songs.Chinese youth performed a solo dance titled "Rain in the Bamboo Grove," a martial arts performance called "Dynamic Universe," and a group dance called "Twelve Stars of Chang'an," winning enthusiastic applause from the audience. The performances highlighted the talents and creativity of the youth while expressing their aspirations and wishes for the future.The "Reading SCO, Cultural Creative Fair" also provided a unique cultural experience for the audience. The book exhibition featured a variety of interesting and informative Chinese cultural books, interactive reading experiences, and new media products.The Future World International Youth Art Exhibition project was initiated by the China Intercontinental Center in 2023. Since its inception, it has successfully held two exhibitions at UNESCO headquarters during the "Cinema Heritage" International Film Festival in November 2023 and the Global Symposium on the Concept of Intercultural Dialogue and Mutual Learning in April 2024. It has gradually become a high-level artistic event with extensive categories, recognized by youth, and having significant international influence.Global Times