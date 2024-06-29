PHOTO / WORLD
People stroll in lavender field in Anantnag district, Srinagar
By Xinhua Published: Jun 29, 2024 05:46 PM
A boy bikes past a lavender field at a village in Anantnag district, about 70 km south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, June 28, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

People stroll in a lavender field at a village in Anantnag district, about 70 km south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, June 28, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

