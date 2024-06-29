PHOTO / SPORT
Highlights of Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix
By Xinhua Published: Jun 29, 2024 08:35 PM
Kick Sauber's Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu competes during the first practice session of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, June 28, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc competes during the first practice session of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, June 28, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (front) competes during the first practice session of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, June 28, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Alpine's French driver Esteban Ocon (front) competes during the first practice session of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, June 28, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

