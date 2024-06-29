Highlights of Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix

Kick Sauber's Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu competes during the first practice session of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, June 28, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc competes during the first practice session of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, June 28, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (front) competes during the first practice session of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, June 28, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Alpine's French driver Esteban Ocon (front) competes during the first practice session of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, June 28, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)