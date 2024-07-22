Digital golf set to enter lives of Chinese youth

The signing ceremony for a strategic partnership between the China Golf Association (CGA) and Golfzon China. Photo: Courtesy of China Golf Association

The signing ceremony for a strategic partnership between the China Golf Association (CGA) and Golfzon China was held in Beijing on Thursday. To better promote the future development of digital golf, both parties plan to donate thousands of SwingPlay Golf Devices to primary and secondary schools nationwide.Wei Qingfeng, secretary general of the China Golf Association, noted that through research conducted this year, the association discovered that the biggest challenges to promoting golf in primary and secondary schools are the lack of venues, facilities, and trained instructors.“The golf devices we are donating to students are convenient to use, safe, and portable. They effectively address these issues and integrate learning, practice, and competition,” Wei remarked.The CGA and Golfzon will engage in cooperation across various fields, including youth golf and indoor golf.The two organizations have jointly launched the 2024 Golfzon China Open. The event boasts a total prize pool of 5 million yuan ($69,000).Golfzon China announced that one of its practice facilities will be open to young people for free every morning until December 31, aiming to attract more youth to participate in golf.At the ceremony, student representatives received the donated SwingPlay Golf Devices from the guests and demonstrated their swings.Hui Chenlong, director of the events department of Golfzon China, stated that the CGA and Golfzon China will closely collaborate to advance golf in China, bringing more and better indoor golf tournaments to enthusiasts.“Looking ahead, we will jointly explore new development strategies for golf, promote its popularity in China, foster golf culture, and build a solid foundation for the sport by nurturing more talent. This will contribute to public health, the fitness economy, and the development of healthier youth in China,” Hui concluded.