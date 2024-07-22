Laos-Thailand cross-border passenger train service starts operation

The first Laos-Thailand cross-border passenger train arrives at Khamsavath railway station in Vientiane, Laos, July 20, 2024. The Laos-Thailand cross-border passenger train has officially started operation, running between Krung Thep Aphiwat Central station in the Thai capital of Bangkok and Khamsavath railway station in Lao capital Vientiane. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

