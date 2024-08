People participate in Festival Memet Ikan at Gemblegan village in Indonesia

People participate in Festival Memet Ikan, or fish catching festival, at Gemblegan village in Klaten regency, Central Java, Indonesia, July 21, 2024. (Photo by Bram Selo/Xinhua)

A man presents a small fish he caught during Festival Memet Ikan, or fish catching festival, at Gemblegan village in Klaten regency, Central Java, Indonesia, July 21, 2024. (Photo by Bram Selo/Xinhua)

A man presents a catfish he caught during Festival Memet Ikan, or fish catching festival, at Gemblegan village in Klaten regency, Central Java, Indonesia, July 21, 2024. (Photo by Bram Selo/Xinhua)