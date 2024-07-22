All-Russian Youth Theater Festival kicks off in Vladivostok

An actor performs acrobatics during the All-Russian Youth Theater Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, July 21, 2024. The first All-Russian Youth Theater Festival kicked off here on Sunday and will last until July 25. Art groups and professionals will participate in more than 100 cultural events during the festival. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

A clown interacts with children during the All-Russian Youth Theater Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, July 21, 2024. The first All-Russian Youth Theater Festival kicked off here on Sunday and will last until July 25. Art groups and professionals will participate in more than 100 cultural events during the festival. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Clowns perform during the All-Russian Youth Theater Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, July 21, 2024. The first All-Russian Youth Theater Festival kicked off here on Sunday and will last until July 25. Art groups and professionals will participate in more than 100 cultural events during the festival. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

People watch a magic show during the All-Russian Youth Theater Festival in Vladivostok, Russia, July 21, 2024. The first All-Russian Youth Theater Festival kicked off here on Sunday and will last until July 25. Art groups and professionals will participate in more than 100 cultural events during the festival. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)