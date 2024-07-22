A participant performs during the World Circus Art Festival "IDOL-2024" in Moscow, Russia, on July 18, 2024. The festival is held from July 18 to 21 in Moscow. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Participants from China perform during the World Circus Art Festival "IDOL-2024" in Moscow, Russia, on July 18, 2024. The festival is held from July 18 to 21 in Moscow. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

