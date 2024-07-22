In pics: 2024 RAM Rodeo Tour in Ontario, Canada

A cowgirl competes in the pole racing event at the 2024 RAM Rodeo Tour in Erin, Ontario, Canada, on July 21, 2024. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A cowboy falls in the bull riding event at the 2024 RAM Rodeo Tour in Erin, Ontario, Canada, on July 21, 2024. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A cowgirl competes in the barrel racing event at the 2024 RAM Rodeo Tour in Erin, Ontario, Canada, on July 21, 2024. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A cowboy competes in the bareback riding event at the 2024 RAM Rodeo Tour in Erin, Ontario, Canada, on July 21, 2024. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)