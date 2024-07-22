PHOTO / WORLD
In pics: 2024 RAM Rodeo Tour in Ontario, Canada
By Xinhua Published: Jul 22, 2024 12:45 PM
A cowgirl competes in the pole racing event at the 2024 RAM Rodeo Tour in Erin, Ontario, Canada, on July 21, 2024. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A cowboy falls in the bull riding event at the 2024 RAM Rodeo Tour in Erin, Ontario, Canada, on July 21, 2024. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A cowgirl competes in the barrel racing event at the 2024 RAM Rodeo Tour in Erin, Ontario, Canada, on July 21, 2024. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A cowboy competes in the bareback riding event at the 2024 RAM Rodeo Tour in Erin, Ontario, Canada, on July 21, 2024. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

