Wildfires unrelenting in British Columbia, Canada

An aerial drone photo provided by BC Wildfire Service shows a wildfire at Aylwin Creek, the southeast part of British Columbia, Canada, on July 19, 2024. As of Sunday afternoon, there were over 300 active wildfires in the province of British Columbia, according to BC Wildfire Service. (BC Wildfire Service/Handout via Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo provided by BC Wildfire Service shows a wildfire near Island Pond, the southeast part of British Columbia, Canada, on July 21, 2024. As of Sunday afternoon, there were over 300 active wildfires in the province of British Columbia, according to BC Wildfire Service. (BC Wildfire Service/Handout via Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo provided by BC Wildfire Service shows a wildfire at Steamboat Mountain, the northeast part of British Columbia, Canada, on July 17, 2024. As of Sunday afternoon, there were over 300 active wildfires in the province of British Columbia, according to BC Wildfire Service. (BC Wildfire Service/Handout via Xinhua)

