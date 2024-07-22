Update: University expels instructor following student's confirmed sexual harassment report

Photo: A statement published by the Renmin University of China on Weibo on July 22, 2024

After a doctoral student came forward using her real name to report that she was sexually harassed and forcibly molested by her doctoral advisor at Renmin University of China, the university confirmed the situation on Monday night and terminated the instructor's employment.According to a release published by the university on Monday night, an investigation found the reported situation to be true. The instructor had seriously abandoned his original mission of teaching and violated the Communist Party of China's disciplinary rules and professional ethics of teachers.It was decided that the instructor should be expelled from the Party, have his title of professor and his qualifications as a graduate instructor revoked, and have his qualifications as a teacher at Renmin University of China terminated.The university also reported the case to the higher education administrative department for the revocation of his teaching qualification and provided relevant information to the appropriate authorities in accordance with the law.According to the video posted by the student, Wang Di, on Sunday, the advisor Wang Guiyuan, who is also a former Party secretary and vice dean of School of Liberal Arts, retaliated against her over the following two years and threatened to prevent her from graduating after she refused his advances on May 21, 2022.She also showed recordings and chat records as evidence, saying that she is willing to assume legal responsibility, and demanded that the instructor be punished in accordance with the law and replaced by the university.Beijing police have been informed of the incident and are involved in the investigation in accordance with the law, according to a release published by the Public Security Bureau in Haidian District of Beijing on Monday night.Following the investigation, the student expressed her gratitude for the university's strict and swift handling of the situation.She also appreciated the university's and the college's deep concern and care regarding her well-being, potential secondary injuries, and other impacts following the incident. She said she was proud of the attitude and efficiency with which it was dealt quickly and without leniency.The university expressed high concern and formed a working group overnight to investigate the matter, according to its statement published on Monday morning.The university strictly upholds the standard of teacher ethics and conduct, demonstrating "zero tolerance" for misconduct. It is committed to identifying and addressing such behavior as soon as possible, handling cases in accordance with regulations, discipline, and laws, without any leniency, according to the statement.The incident quickly became a trending topic on China's X-like platform Sina Weibo, with many netizens expressing their dissatisfaction and calling for a fair investigation and resolution.Global Times