China has initiated work of the SCO presidency, will host SCO summit in 2025: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: fmprc.gov.cn

China has initiated the work of rotating Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) presidency for 2024-2025 and will host the SCO summit in 2025, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press conference on Monday.China will strengthen cooperation in political, security, economic, and cultural fields with SCO members over the following year, Mao said.China aims to leverage its role as the presidency to build together with SCO members a common home based on solidarity and mutual trust, peace and tranquility, prosperity and development, good-neighborliness and friendship, as well as fairness and justice, Mao said.By working together with other SCO members, China seeks to promote the building of a closer SCO community with shared future, making greater contribution to the regional and world peace, stability, development and prosperity, Mao said.The SCO has created a win-win and peaceful development path, built an example of new international relations and made important contribution to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Mao said.During the 24th SCO summit, China proposed that 2025 be designated as the SCO Year of Sustainable Development so as to help the SCO members focus on fostering new forces for growth, the Xinhua News Agency reported.China welcomes all parties to use the Beidou Satellite Navigation System and participate in the development of the International Lunar Research Station. China will provide at least 1,000 training opportunities in the use of digital technology to fellow countries in the SCO in the next three years, according to the report.The SCO, founded on the principles of the Shanghai Spirit, has grown from six to 26 member states, making it the largest regional cooperation organization in terms of geographical coverage and population.