Biden declares to drop 2024 reelection bid, endorses Harris

A person looks at a screen, as news on US President Joe Biden's announcement that he is dropping his reelection bid is displayed, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, on July 21, 2024. Photo:IC

US President Joe Biden announced on Sunday local time that he would drop his reelection bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place. The decision came amid growing concerns within the Democratic Party following the latest television debate between Biden and Republican candidate Donald Trump."I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden said in a post on the X platform. "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it's time to come together and beat Trump."In response, Harris said in a statement, "I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda," the New York Times reported.A majority of Democrats in Congress and nearly half of the country's Democratic governors have announced their support for Harris as of press time. CBS News reported that neither California Governor Gavin Newsom nor Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, two of the leading lights in the party, plan to challenge Harris.The Guardian reported that Trump-aligned political action committees such as MAGA Inc will unleash a wave of attacks against Harris, including a $5 million television ad in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona.Ohio Senator JD Vance, who was recently confirmed as Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 election, lashed out at Harris on X, formerly Twitter, hours after Biden's announcement on Sunday. "President Trump and I are ready to save America, whoever's at the top of the Democrat ticket. Bring it on."Some US media, such as CNN, called Biden's announcement "an unprecedented move.""His (Biden's) struggles validated concerns of majorities of voters that he would be too old for a second term that would have ended when he is 86. His fervent efforts to save his campaign in television interviews and campaign appearances only exacerbated the concerns about his showing in the CNN debate in Atlanta," CNN reported.While Republicans have been gaining ground on the economy, inflation, and immigration fronts, abortion is a salient issue where Harris will have an edge, experts told CNBC. Harris has been outspoken on reproductive issues as the first women Vice President.The last time an incumbent US president abandoned their campaign for re-election was Lyndon Baines Johnson in 1968, BBC reported."Opting for Harris is a risk for Democrats, but at this point there are no safe options. And the stakes - a possible Donald Trump victory - are as high as they get," BBC said.Harris has a long history as a California liberal stalwart, serving as San Francisco's district attorney in the early 2000s, then serving as the state attorney general under former Democrat Gov. Jerry Brown, and US senator from the Golden State before her 2020 election as vice president, Fox News reported.If Harris takes up the party's 2024 presidential election mantle, it is unlikely Harris' policies would drastically differ from Biden's platforms, though she could swing harder to the left on issues such as immigration, abortion and foreign policy, Fox said.Both China and Russia declined to comment on Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race."The US election is an internal matter of the US, so I will not comment on it," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday when asked about Biden's decision.Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, meanwhile, decided to take a wait-and-see approach, saying that there were four months left before the US election and that "a lot can still change," TASS reported.UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he respected Biden's decision and looked forward to working with him during the remainder of his presidency.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X his "friend" Biden had achieved a lot "for his country, for Europe, for the world."Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed gratitude to Biden for his "friendship and steadfast support for the Israeli people over his decades long career.""As the first US President to visit Israel in wartime, as a recipient of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, and as a true ally of the Jewish people, he is a symbol of the unbreakable bond between our two peoples," Herzog said in a post on X.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country respected Biden's "tough but strong decision" and was grateful for his "unwavering support."Global Times