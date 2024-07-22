China implements flood control measures in major river basins during critical flood period

An aerial drone photo taken on July 20, 2024 shows a view of the Three Gorges Dam in central China's Hubei Province. The Three Gorges reservoir has continued to discharge water, as its inflow of water has significantly increased due to recent rainfalls on the upper reaches of the Yangtze River. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

As China enters a crucial annual period for flood management, marked by regional floods, the country's Ministry of Water Resources has urged the implementation of a series of proactive measures in eight major river basins to mitigate the impact of flooding.As of 8 am on Monday, there were 50 rivers nationwide experiencing flooding above the warning level, according to China Central Television on Monday.The hydrological bureau of the Changjiang Water Resources Commission under the Ministry of Water Resources on Monday afternoon issued a yellow flood alert, the third-most severe warning, for the Shigu hydrometric station along Jinsha River, Southwest China's Yunnan Province. It is anticipated that the water level at Shigu will continue to fluctuate at around 1.5 meters above the warning level in the next week, according to the hydrological authorities.The commission has held consultations to adjust the Three Gorges reservoir's discharge to lower the alert water level in the Yangtze River, according to the Ministry of Water Resources on Monday.The ministry has maintained a Level-III emergency response for flood prevention in Central China's Hunan Province and a Level-IV emergency response for flood prevention in 13 other provinces. China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with Level-I being the most severe.The water resources ministry has called for the Pearl River basin to focus on preparing for typhoons, heavy rainstorms, and floods, to prevent and mitigate the risks of flooding in small and medium-sized rivers, as well as mountain torrents.Typhoon Prapiroon, the fourth typhoon of 2024, made landfall in South China's Hainan Province on Monday, which was anticipated to bring torrential rains in part of the regions.The Global Times on Monday confirmed with the office of drought, flooding, and typhoon prevention in Zhanjiang, South China's Guangdong Province that they have implemented measures in advance, including closing tourist areas, evacuating fishing boats, and inspecting and addressing drainage issues.Zhanjiang has implemented measures to prevent flooding, including inspections and drainage improvements on 123 roads, the monitoring of water in reservoirs, and the inspections of geological hazards. Emergency personnel and drainage teams are on standby, and safety measures have been implemented for dams and sea dikes. Efforts are also being made to prevent floods in smaller rivers and address geological hazards along transportation routes, according to the Zhanjiang office.The Yellow River basin has experienced two rounds of heavy rainfall, with high intensity and overlapping rain areas since the region entered this crucial annual period for flood management. Efforts are being made for effective flood defense including maintaining 24-hour monitoring, increasing flood reporting frequency, and tracking changes in water levels, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.Global Times