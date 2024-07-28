In pics: 2024 Farnborough International Airshow in Britain

A model of an unmanned helicopter is on display at the booth of Shenzhen United Aircraft Technology Co., Ltd, during the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 22, 2024. The 2024 Farnborough International Airshow closed on July 26. Photo: Xinhua

Models of the C919 and ARJ21 aircrafts are on display at the booth of aircraft developer Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) during the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 22, 2024. The 2024 Farnborough International Airshow closed on July 26. Photo: Xinhua

A model of the ARJ21 aircraft is on display at the booth of aircraft developer Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) during the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 22, 2024. The 2024 Farnborough International Airshow closed on July 26. Photo: Xinhua

A staff member works at the booth of Shenzhen United Aircraft Technology Co., Ltd, during the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 22, 2024. The 2024 Farnborough International Airshow closed on July 26. Photo: Xinhua

A visitor takes photos of a model of the C929 aircraft at the booth of aircraft developer Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) during the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 22, 2024. The 2024 Farnborough International Airshow closed on July 26. Photo: Xinhua