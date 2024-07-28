Boats made of plastic bottles sail in Banjir Kanal Timur river in Indonesia

Boats made of plastic bottles sail in the Banjir Kanal Timur river in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 27, 2024. Thirty-two boats made of waste plastics and in various shapes took part in a boat parade event in the Banjir Kanal Timur river in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 27. Organized by local water agencies on Indonesia's National Rivers Day, the event is to call on people to protect rivers and recycle plastic waste. Photo: Xinhua

A boat made of plastic bottles sails in the Banjir Kanal Timur river in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 27, 2024. Thirty-two boats made of waste plastics and in various shapes took part in a boat parade event in the Banjir Kanal Timur river in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 27. Organized by local water agencies on Indonesia's National Rivers Day, the event is to call on people to protect rivers and recycle plastic waste. Photo: Xinhua

Boats made of plastic bottles sail in the Banjir Kanal Timur river in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 27, 2024. Thirty-two boats made of waste plastics and in various shapes took part in a boat parade event in the Banjir Kanal Timur river in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 27. Organized by local water agencies on Indonesia's National Rivers Day, the event is to call on people to protect rivers and recycle plastic waste. Photo: Xinhua

Boats made of plastic bottles sail in the Banjir Kanal Timur river in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 27, 2024. Thirty-two boats made of waste plastics and in various shapes took part in a boat parade event in the Banjir Kanal Timur river in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 27. Organized by local water agencies on Indonesia's National Rivers Day, the event is to call on people to protect rivers and recycle plastic waste. Photo: Xinhua

A boat made of plastic bottles sails in the Banjir Kanal Timur river in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 27, 2024. Thirty-two boats made of waste plastics and in various shapes took part in a boat parade event in the Banjir Kanal Timur river in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 27. Organized by local water agencies on Indonesia's National Rivers Day, the event is to call on people to protect rivers and recycle plastic waste. Photo: Xinhua

A boat made of plastic bottles sails in the Banjir Kanal Timur river in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 27, 2024. Thirty-two boats made of waste plastics and in various shapes took part in a boat parade event in the Banjir Kanal Timur river in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 27. Organized by local water agencies on Indonesia's National Rivers Day, the event is to call on people to protect rivers and recycle plastic waste. Photo: Xinhua