More civilians flee parts of Khan Younis amid escalating hostilities

Displaced people who fled the eastern districts of the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis set up a temporary camp on the ground of a cemetery in the west of Khan Younis city, on July 26, 2024. Following recent evacuation orders, Gazans abandoned shelter in parts of the north and the south, moving so quickly that some left without belongings, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday. It was not the first time many of them were displaced.



The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said more civilians fled parts of Khan Younis following Monday's evacuation order issued by Israeli authorities and the subsequent intensification of hostilities in that area.



OCHA said humanitarian colleagues monitoring population movements reported about 150,000 people left areas in Khan Younis. Photo: Xinhua

