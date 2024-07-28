Horgos Int'l Border Cooperation Center ushers in peak of border tourism

A tourism bus is pictured at the Horgos International Border Cooperation Center on the China-Kazakhstan border in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2024. Since the implementation of mutual visa exemption between Kazakhstan and China in November 2023, Horgos Port has witnessed a substantial increase of entry and exit tourist trips. In recent days, the Horgos International Border Cooperation Center on the China-Kazakhstan border has ushered in the peak of border tourism. Photo: Xinhua

A tourist visits a duty-free shop at the Horgos International Border Cooperation Center on the China-Kazakhstan border in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2024. Since the implementation of mutual visa exemption between Kazakhstan and China in November 2023, Horgos Port has witnessed a substantial increase of entry and exit tourist trips. In recent days, the Horgos International Border Cooperation Center on the China-Kazakhstan border has ushered in the peak of border tourism. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists from Kazakhstan take a rest after shopping at the Horgos International Border Cooperation Center on the China-Kazakhstan border in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2024. Since the implementation of mutual visa exemption between Kazakhstan and China in November 2023, Horgos Port has witnessed a substantial increase of entry and exit tourist trips. In recent days, the Horgos International Border Cooperation Center on the China-Kazakhstan border has ushered in the peak of border tourism. Photo: Xinhua

A tourist visits a duty-free shop at the Horgos International Border Cooperation Center on the China-Kazakhstan border in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2024. Since the implementation of mutual visa exemption between Kazakhstan and China in November 2023, Horgos Port has witnessed a substantial increase of entry and exit tourist trips. In recent days, the Horgos International Border Cooperation Center on the China-Kazakhstan border has ushered in the peak of border tourism. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists visit a duty-free shop at the Horgos International Border Cooperation Center on the China-Kazakhstan border in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2024. Since the implementation of mutual visa exemption between Kazakhstan and China in November 2023, Horgos Port has witnessed a substantial increase of entry and exit tourist trips. In recent days, the Horgos International Border Cooperation Center on the China-Kazakhstan border has ushered in the peak of border tourism. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists take photos at the Horgos International Border Cooperation Center on the China-Kazakhstan border in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2024. Since the implementation of mutual visa exemption between Kazakhstan and China in November 2023, Horgos Port has witnessed a substantial increase of entry and exit tourist trips. In recent days, the Horgos International Border Cooperation Center on the China-Kazakhstan border has ushered in the peak of border tourism. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists visit a duty-free shop at the Horgos International Border Cooperation Center on the China-Kazakhstan border in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2024. Since the implementation of mutual visa exemption between Kazakhstan and China in November 2023, Horgos Port has witnessed a substantial increase of entry and exit tourist trips. In recent days, the Horgos International Border Cooperation Center on the China-Kazakhstan border has ushered in the peak of border tourism. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists visit a duty-free shop at the Horgos International Border Cooperation Center on the China-Kazakhstan border in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2024. Since the implementation of mutual visa exemption between Kazakhstan and China in November 2023, Horgos Port has witnessed a substantial increase of entry and exit tourist trips. In recent days, the Horgos International Border Cooperation Center on the China-Kazakhstan border has ushered in the peak of border tourism. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on July 26, 2024 shows a view of the Horgos International Border Cooperation Center on the China-Kazakhstan border in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Since the implementation of mutual visa exemption between Kazakhstan and China in November 2023, Horgos Port has witnessed a substantial increase of entry and exit tourist trips. In recent days, the Horgos International Border Cooperation Center on the China-Kazakhstan border has ushered in the peak of border tourism. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on July 26, 2024 shows a view of the Horgos International Border Cooperation Center on the China-Kazakhstan border in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Since the implementation of mutual visa exemption between Kazakhstan and China in November 2023, Horgos Port has witnessed a substantial increase of entry and exit tourist trips. In recent days, the Horgos International Border Cooperation Center on the China-Kazakhstan border has ushered in the peak of border tourism. Photo: Xinhua