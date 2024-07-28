Lavender industry thrives in Huocheng County, NW China

Tourists visit a lavender museum in Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2024. Lavender was introduced in Huocheng County more than half century ago from France. Sharing many similarities with Provence in France as latitude, meteorological and soil conditions, Huocheng become the largest lavender production base in China and the third largest in the world, following Provence and Japan's Furano. In recent years, the county has given impetus to the lavender industry by integrating agriculture, industry and tourism, increasing the income of local people. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists visit a lavender field in Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2024. Lavender was introduced in Huocheng County more than half century ago from France. Sharing many similarities with Provence in France as latitude, meteorological and soil conditions, Huocheng become the largest lavender production base in China and the third largest in the world, following Provence and Japan's Furano. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists visit a lavender museum in Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2024. Lavender was introduced in Huocheng County more than half century ago from France. Sharing many similarities with Provence in France as latitude, meteorological and soil conditions, Huocheng become the largest lavender production base in China and the third largest in the world, following Provence and Japan's Furano. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists visit a lavender field in Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2024. Lavender was introduced in Huocheng County more than half century ago from France. Sharing many similarities with Provence in France as latitude, meteorological and soil conditions, Huocheng become the largest lavender production base in China and the third largest in the world, following Provence and Japan's Furano. Photo: Xinhua

This photo shows lavender blossoms at a lavender field in Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2024. Lavender was introduced in Huocheng County more than half century ago from France. Sharing many similarities with Provence in France as latitude, meteorological and soil conditions, Huocheng become the largest lavender production base in China and the third largest in the world, following Provence and Japan's Furano. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists select lavender products at a lavender farm in Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2024. Lavender was introduced in Huocheng County more than half century ago from France. Sharing many similarities with Provence in France as latitude, meteorological and soil conditions, Huocheng become the largest lavender production base in China and the third largest in the world, following Provence and Japan's Furano. Photo: Xinhua

A tourist tastes lavender flavor ice cream in Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2024. Lavender was introduced in Huocheng County more than half century ago from France. Sharing many similarities with Provence in France as latitude, meteorological and soil conditions, Huocheng become the largest lavender production base in China and the third largest in the world, following Provence and Japan's Furano. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists walk past a lavender processing workshop at a lavender museum in Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2024. Lavender was introduced in Huocheng County more than half century ago from France. Sharing many similarities with Provence in France as latitude, meteorological and soil conditions, Huocheng become the largest lavender production base in China and the third largest in the world, following Provence and Japan's Furano. Photo: Xinhua

Workers make lavender soaps at a lavender museum in Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2024. Lavender was introduced in Huocheng County more than half century ago from France. Sharing many similarities with Provence in France as latitude, meteorological and soil conditions, Huocheng become the largest lavender production base in China and the third largest in the world, following Provence and Japan's Furano. Photo: Xinhua

This photo shows lavender blossoms at a lavender field in Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 26, 2024. Lavender was introduced in Huocheng County more than half century ago from France. Sharing many similarities with Provence in France as latitude, meteorological and soil conditions, Huocheng become the largest lavender production base in China and the third largest in the world, following Provence and Japan's Furano. Photo: Xinhua