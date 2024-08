Happy melon harvest in Afghanistan

An Afghan farmer carries melons during harvest in Jawzjan province, northern Afghanistan, July 25, 2024. Photo: Xinhua

Farmers were busy harvesting melons with gusto in Jawzjan province, northern Afghanistan, sharing the joy of good yield after diligent cultivation.Over 30 kinds of melons are cultivated across the central Asian country, known for being fresh, juicy and sweet. Melon is one of the most prized export commodities among fresh fruits, and also accounts for a portion of the dried fruit exports in Afghanistan.

