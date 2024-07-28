A man in folk costume demonstrates falconry during the folk festival "Mittelalter-Spektakel" at Munchenwiler Castle in the Lake Murten region in Switzerland, July 27, 2024. The folk festival was held from Friday to Sunday at Munchenwiler Castle. Various activities, fairs, and folk performances featuring the Middle Ages were organized during the festival. Photo: Xinhua

People attend the folk festival "Mittelalter-Spektakel" at Munchenwiler Castle in the Lake Murten region in Switzerland, July 27, 2024.

People in folk costumes pose for photos during the folk festival "Mittelalter-Spektakel" at Munchenwiler Castle in the Lake Murten region in Switzerland, July 27, 2024.

People try soapstone making during the folk festival "Mittelalter-Spektakel" at Munchenwiler Castle in the Lake Murten region in Switzerland, July 27, 2024.

People demonstrate traditional weaving during the folk festival "Mittelalter-Spektakel" at Munchenwiler Castle in the Lake Murten region in Switzerland, July 27, 2024.

People in folk costumes perform during the folk festival "Mittelalter-Spektakel" at Munchenwiler Castle in the Lake Murten region in Switzerland, July 27, 2024.