Folk festival "Mittelalter-Spektakel" held in Switzerland
By Xinhua Published: Jul 28, 2024 02:25 PM
A man in folk costume demonstrates falconry during the folk festival Mittelalter-Spektakel at Munchenwiler Castle in the Lake Murten region in Switzerland, July 27, 2024. The folk festival was held from Friday to Sunday at Munchenwiler Castle. Various activities, fairs, and folk performances featuring the Middle Ages were organized during the festival. Photo: Xinhua

People attend the folk festival Mittelalter-Spektakel at Munchenwiler Castle in the Lake Murten region in Switzerland, July 27, 2024. The folk festival was held from Friday to Sunday at Munchenwiler Castle. Various activities, fairs, and folk performances featuring the Middle Ages were organized during the festival. Photo: Xinhua

People in folk costumes pose for photos during the folk festival Mittelalter-Spektakel at Munchenwiler Castle in the Lake Murten region in Switzerland, July 27, 2024. The folk festival was held from Friday to Sunday at Munchenwiler Castle. Various activities, fairs, and folk performances featuring the Middle Ages were organized during the festival. Photo: Xinhua

People try soapstone making during the folk festival Mittelalter-Spektakel at Munchenwiler Castle in the Lake Murten region in Switzerland, July 27, 2024. The folk festival was held from Friday to Sunday at Munchenwiler Castle. Various activities, fairs, and folk performances featuring the Middle Ages were organized during the festival. Photo: Xinhua

People demonstrate traditional weaving during the folk festival Mittelalter-Spektakel at Munchenwiler Castle in the Lake Murten region in Switzerland, July 27, 2024. The folk festival was held from Friday to Sunday at Munchenwiler Castle. Various activities, fairs, and folk performances featuring the Middle Ages were organized during the festival. Photo: Xinhua

People in folk costumes perform during the folk festival Mittelalter-Spektakel at Munchenwiler Castle in the Lake Murten region in Switzerland, July 27, 2024. The folk festival was held from Friday to Sunday at Munchenwiler Castle. Various activities, fairs, and folk performances featuring the Middle Ages were organized during the festival. Photo: Xinhua

