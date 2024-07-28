Update: 15 dead as landslide hits Central China’s Hunan; on-site rescue work concluded

Rescuers work at the scene of the landslide occurred in Central China's Hunan on 28, July, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Following a landslide in Central China's Hunan Province on Sunday morning, a total of 21 people were found as of around 7 pm, of whom 15 were dead and six were injured, as on-site rescue work concluded, according to CCTV news.According to the report, the local authorities quickly organized forces to carry out the rescue after the accident. More than 700 rescue personnel, over 10 large rescue vehicles, 17 ambulances, and 50 medical personnel were deployed to the scene.The landslide was triggered by a flash flood in the Nanyue district of Hengyang on Sunday morning, resulting in a one-story inn being washed away, trapping 21 people. As of Sunday noon, 18 people had been recovered, of whom 12 were dead and six were injured. The injured were transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to CCTV news.Affected by Saturday night's downpour, a landslide on the mountain behind the destroyed inn on Sunday morning crushing the kitchen and dining room, a local villager surnamed Li told a domestic media source.Li added that when the tragedy struck, employees and guests were in the dining room for breakfast.The Global Times learned from an official at the Nanyue emergency management department surnamed Chen that all department officials, along with duty officials who remained in the office to handle follow-up work, had been dispatched to the disaster-stricken areas to help with relief efforts.The Central Meteorological Observatory (CMO) on Sunday issued an orange alert for rainstorms, with downpours expected to strike Central China's Hunan Province from Sunday to Monday.In this regard, Chen said that in the event of further severe weather such as heavy rain ahead, they sent critical warning messages and worked to evacuate communities in advance.An official from the Hengyang emergency services authority told the Global Times that the distribution of relief supplies would depend on the situation on the ground, but that essential supplies were currently sufficient.More than 240 disaster relief personnel have been dispatched to carry out rescue work with rescue efforts are still underway, according to local officials.Li Yawei contributed to this story