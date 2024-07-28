ARTS / CULTURE & LEISURE
Culture Beat: Dance drama ‘Blue and White: Impression of China’ set to premiere
By Global Times Published: Jul 28, 2024 10:13 PM
Promotional material for dance drama Blue and White: Impression of China Photo: Courtesy of China Oriental Performing Arts Group

 
The premiere press conference for the dance drama Blue and White: Impression of China was held at The Drum Tower of Beijing on Friday, celebrating the successful inclusion of the Beijing Central Axis as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The dance drama rejuvenates the century-old Drum Tower through dance and music.

Blue and White focuses on the theme of Song and Yuan Dynasty blue-and-white porcelain artisans, integrating porcelain-making into dance. This represents a dialogue among different art forms, a collision of urban and regional cultures, and a deep integration of culture and tourism. It also combines the spirit of Chinese aesthetics with contemporary aesthetic pursuits, ensuring that audiences will "fall in love with a play because of a city."

The dance drama will be put on stage at the Beijing Poly Theatre from August 16 to 18 to showcase the beauty of blue and white porcelain in a new light.


