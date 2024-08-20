Summer view of Lake Geneva in Switzerland

This photo taken on Aug. 17, 2024 shows the Lavaux vineyard terrace by Lake Geneva in Switzerland. Lake Geneva is a deep lake north of the Alps on the border between Switzerland and France. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 17, 2024 shows Montreux and Chillon Castle by Lake Geneva in Switzerland. Lake Geneva is a deep lake north of the Alps on the border between Switzerland and France. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 17, 2024 shows cattle foraging in the Rochers de Naye in Switzerland. Lake Geneva is a deep lake north of the Alps on the border between Switzerland and France. (Photo: Xinhua)