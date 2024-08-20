Wildfires rage across British Columbia, Canada

Aerial photo provided by BC Wildfire Service shows wildfires near Babine River, northwest British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 17, 2024. Until Aug. 19, there are 375 active wildfires burning, with 127 out of control, across British Columbia in Canada, according to the BC Wildfire Service. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo provided by BC Wildfire Service shows a wildfire near Deep Creek, northwest British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 18, 2024. Until Aug. 19, there are 375 active wildfires burning, with 127 out of control, across British Columbia in Canada, according to the BC Wildfire Service. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo provided by BC Wildfire Service shows wildfires near Shetland Creek, south-central British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 16, 2024. Until Aug. 19, there are 375 active wildfires burning, with 127 out of control, across British Columbia in Canada, according to the BC Wildfire Service. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo provided by BC Wildfire Service shows wildfires near Shetland Creek, south-central British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 16, 2024. Until Aug. 19, there are 375 active wildfires burning, with 127 out of control, across British Columbia in Canada, according to the BC Wildfire Service. (Photo: Xinhua)