Palestinian journalists protest against Israeli army's attacks on journalists in Gaza Strip

Palestinian journalists protest against Israeli army's attacks on journalists in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Aug. 19, 2024. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) reported on Monday that over 160 journalists and media workers have been killed while covering the humanitarian impact of the conflict and ongoing violations of international humanitarian law. (Photo: Xinhua)

