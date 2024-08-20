View of Old Town of Mombasa in Kenya

Children have fun in the Old Town of Mombasa, Kenya, on Aug. 17, 2024. The Old Town of Mombasa, located on the southeast side of Mombasa Island, has become an important tourist destination in Kenya due to its diverse culture and historical sites. (Photo: Xinhua)

A child is seen at Fort Jesus built on the coast of the Old Town of Mombasa, Kenya, on Aug. 17, 2024. The Old Town of Mombasa, located on the southeast side of Mombasa Island, has become an important tourist destination in Kenya due to its diverse culture and historical sites. (Photo: Xinhua)

People clean a carpet in the Old Town of Mombasa, Kenya, on Aug. 17, 2024. The Old Town of Mombasa, located on the southeast side of Mombasa Island, has become an important tourist destination in Kenya due to its diverse culture and historical sites. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists visit Fort Jesus on the coast of the Old Town of Mombasa, Kenya, on Aug. 17, 2024. The Old Town of Mombasa, located on the southeast side of Mombasa Island, has become an important tourist destination in Kenya due to its diverse culture and historical sites. (Photo: Xinhua)