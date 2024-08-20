Sydney Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 held in Australia

Visitors enjoy cherry blossoms during the Sydney Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 at the Auburn Botanic Gardens in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 19, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors take photos of kangaroos during the Sydney Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 at the Auburn Botanic Gardens in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 19, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)