Over 300 stranded, communications cut in part of NE China’s Liaoning due to heavy rain

A screenshot from an official local media on Sina Weibo

Landslide floods hit several villages on Tuesday in Jianchang county, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, following intense rainfall, leaving more than 300 people stranded and communications cut off, with relevant authorities dispatching helicopters and rescue teams to the stricken area.Local authorities announced at around 9 am Tuesday that the county had suspended all work and production due to the heavy rainfall, and urged residents to stay at home and to take measures to protect lives and properties, according to the county's official Sina Weibo account.Four villages in Jianchang were cut off from all communications following heavy downpours, with access available only by satellite telephones, CCTV news reported.Reporters from the Global Times learned from local residents that communications in the stricken districts have not yet been fully repaired, with only one communication provider's service still effective.A local resident said on social media that local authorities were working tirelessly to fix the problem, with service likely to be restored on either Wednesday or Thursday.Local authorities have deployed helicopters to relocate trapped people immediately, and 50 rescuers are involved in the relief efforts. In addition, relevant departments from Liaoning Province have sent rescue teams from various fields to the afflicted areas to provide assistance, CCTV news said.The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters dispatched a working group to Liaoning Province to assist and guide flood control and disaster relief work, CCTV news said.Global Times