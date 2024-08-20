China vows to expand institutional opening-up to Africa, deepen cooperation in industrial and supply chains

An exhibitor (R) briefs products to a visitor during the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) in Africa (Kenya) 2024 in Nairobi, Kenya, May 9, 2024. The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation will be held in Beijing from September 4 to 6. The theme of the summit is "Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future." Leaders of FOCAC's African members will attend the summit at the invitation of the forum. Representatives of relevant African regional organizations and international organizations will attend relevant forum events.

China will expand institutional opening-up to Africa and deepen cooperation in industrial and supply chains, so as to further advance China-Africa economic cooperation and development linkages for shared benefits, a Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) official said on Tuesday at a press conference for the upcoming 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).Record trade, increasing investment as well as enhanced infrastructure cooperation feature in fruitful bilateral economic outcomes. Experts noted that with the structure of China-Africa economic and trade cooperation continuing to be optimized, China and countries in Africa will see more collaboration opportunities in emerging sectors including the digital economy, green development and e-commerce.Noting the eye-catching 2024 FOCAC Summit, which will be held in Beijing from September 4 to 6, experts said that it will be a vital platform for China and African countries to chart the further development of a blueprint, including jointly advancing modernization to build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.

This photo taken on May 18, 2024 shows the interior of the newly-built domestic passenger terminal at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest and fastest-growing airline, inaugurated a Chinese-built domestic passenger terminal in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua

China-Africa economic and trade cooperation has reached new heights since the 2021 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, delivering tangible benefits to the people of both China and Africa, Assistant Minister of Commerce Tang Wenhong said on Tuesday. Tang detailed the progress and achievements made under the nine cooperation programs China announced during the FOCAC's 8th Ministerial Conference, which was held three years ago in Senegal."In recent years, thanks to the strategic guidance of Chinese and African leaders, bilateral cooperation in various areas has enjoyed all-round development... China-Africa cooperation has helped Africa achieve socioeconomic development and livelihood improvement, and is sincerely welcomed by African countries and people. Facts prove that China is Africa's reliable partner and true friend," Mao Ning, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry, told the press conference.