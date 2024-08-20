Toxic fan culture undermines team solidarity: table tennis Olympic champion

Fan Zhendong Photo: VCG

In a video interview with China Central Television on Monday, China's men's table tennis world champion, Fan Zhendong, said that he has been harmed by "fan culture," which also undermined Team China's solidarity.Fan was frank about the harm toxic fandom has brought. He said that some behaviors of out-of-control fans has made it difficult for athletes to train and that the hostile environment they have created has impacted athletes."Fans over-focus on a lot of things off the court, creating a lot of pressure for us," said the player. As a result, he felt that it was not okay to lose a match, but it also seemed to him that things were still not right even if he won a match.After the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, some netizens speculated that Fan might retire. In response, Fan said, "I feel really tired after this season, and I need to take a good rest. So far, I haven't thought about the next Olympic Games yet. Leave it to time to see what the future holds," he said.On Saturday, China's Table Tennis Association issued a statement, saying the organization stands firmly with authorities in cracking down on illegal behavior in fan circles.Regulating the illegal behavior of fans in sports can create a more inclusive environment for training and the lives of athletes, while fans can return to an appropriate, rational and positive culture, forming a benign online environment, as many netizens commented.