Israeli forces say released one hostage alive from Gaza

Qaid Farhan Alkadi, a hostage rescued by Israeli forces, is seen on a helicopter during an operation to release him from southern Gaza, on Aug. 27, 2024. Israeli forces said Tuesday they have rescued the 52-year-old hostage from the Gaza Strip. (Photo: Xinhua)

Israeli forces said Tuesday they have rescued a 52-year-old hostage from the Gaza Strip.The hostage, identified as Qaid Farhan Alkadi, is a Bedouin resident of Rahat city in southern Israel who was abducted in Hamas's attack in October last year, said the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet domestic security agency in a joint statement.The man was released in a "complex" operation in southern Gaza, according to the statement."He is in a stable medical condition and is being transferred for medical checks at a hospital," said the statement, adding that the man's family has been updated on his release.Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.