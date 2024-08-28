Quick-minded business insiders eye untapped tourism potential in Türkiye's Black Sea region

Photo taken on Aug. 27, 2024 shows Rize Castle in Rize, a coastal city in the eastern part of Türkiye's Black Sea region. The Black Sea coastal cities have yet to turn as famous as other Turkish destinations -- the sandy beaches of the Turkish Mediterranean and Aegean coasts or cultural treasures of Istanbul, the former capital of both Byzantine and Ottoman Empires. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists visit a tea garden in Rize, a coastal city in the eastern part of Türkiye's Black Sea region, on Aug. 27, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aytul Turan, a tea expert and master brewer, organizes tea-tasting tours in Rize, a coastal city in the eastern part of Türkiye's Black Sea region, where foreign travelers can explore local culinary traditions and experience something unique in the country's lesser-known holiday spot."Coming here and experiencing the local tea culture is perfect for travelers looking to explore something other than our country's popular tourist hotshots," said Turan, who also produces and promotes her tea brand in Rize.Turan's hometown, a lush and subtropical place that sees tea production at its height in the damp summer months, has opened its arms to a growing number of tourists from the Gulf states over the years who have been attracted by its terraced tea plantations."We offer a glimpse of the rich cuisine of our region that was home to different ethnic groups in the past. I believe that there is something interesting for everyone here," she said.The Black Sea coastal cities have yet to turn as famous as other Turkish destinations -- the sandy beaches of the Turkish Mediterranean and Aegean coasts or cultural treasures of Istanbul, the former capital of both Byzantine and Ottoman Empires.The untapped tourism potential has attracted the attention of many quick-minded local entrepreneurs like Turan, who are creating and developing new forms of tourism in Black Sea destinations."We aim to diversify tourism in the Black Sea coastal region and make it a year-round endeavor with new markets," Murat Toktas, vice president of the Turkish Hoteliers Federation, told Xinhua.Toktas, also president of the Black Sea Tourism Operators Association, noted that travelers from Gulf nations have fueled tourism in the Black Sea for years."While European tourists tend to head for the heat of Türkiye's Mediterranean, Gulf tourists seek to escape the heat for a milder climate," he explained.Besides, starting from December 2023, Türkiye extended its visa-free entry program to nationals of several Gulf nations, such as the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, which has also had a positive impact on the Black Sea region's tourism industry, Toktas said.On top of that, several Mideast and Gulf countries have established direct flights to Trabzon, a city on the Black Sea coast of northeastern Türkiye, allowing tourists to save time by avoiding transit via Istanbul, added Toktas.Türkiye's economy relies heavily on tourism revenue. The nation welcomes millions of foreign visitors each year, providing vital income amid significant economic challenges.According to Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Ministry, the country welcomed 49.2 million foreign tourists in 2023, up 10.4 percent from the previous year. Separate data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed that Türkiye's tourism income surged 16.9 percent year-on-year to reach 54.3 billion U.S. dollars in 2023."The increasing interest in the Black Sea region from tourists in the past 20 years is a positive indication for the local economy and businesses, especially with new hotel projects on the horizon," Toktas said.Toktas said that travel agencies and tourism sector representatives in the region are now in contact with their counterparts from Southeast Asia to allure tourists there."Provinces along the Black Sea coastline offer a rich culture and diverse gastronomic potential that we should explore," he said, adding that the region's natural thermal waters provide new opportunities for medical tourism.Esra Demir, a travel agency associate from the Ankara-based Sun Tours, told Xinhua her agency has advised its clients, especially cultural tourism enthusiasts, to include the Black Sea region in their Türkiye trips."The visitors who explored this part of Türkiye were very positive about the tapestry of natural beauty they encountered around historic villages," she said.