A child rides a bicycle among rubble of damaged buildings in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children are pictured among rubble of damaged buildings in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man walks among rubble of damaged buildings in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)