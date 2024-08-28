Buildings shrouded in smoke in Brasilia, Brazil

This photo taken on Aug. 26, 2024 shows the National Congress building shrouded in smoke in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man walks on the street as the National Congress building is covered by smoke in Brasilia, Brazil, Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

People walk on the street as the Central Bank headquarters building is covered by smoke in Brasilia, Brazil, Aug. 26, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)