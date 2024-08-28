Torch bearer Valentin Francavilla (C rear) holds the torch along with his brother Theophile Francavilla (C front) during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Torch Relay in Fontainebleau, France, Aug. 27, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Torch bearers pose for a photo during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Torch Relay in Fontainebleau, France, Aug. 27, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Torch bearer Valentin Francavilla (R) kisses his brother Theophile Francavilla during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Torch Relay in Fontainebleau, France, Aug. 27, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Torch bearer Alain Akakpo (front) holds the torch during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Torch Relay in Fontainebleau, France, Aug. 27, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)