Grapes harvested in North Macedonia

Farmers pick grapes near Negotino, North Macedonia, Aug. 27, 2024. The grapes and wines are among the most important products of North Macedonia. Grape harvest here has begun 20 days earlier due to hot weather this year. (Photo: Xinhua)

