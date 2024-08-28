China, Pakistan to embrace enhanced cooperation in new energy, agriculture fields

A Pakistani media and think tank delegation visited the headquarters of LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi province, on August 24, 2024. Photo: Feng Fan/GT

China and Pakistan are poised to enhance cooperation in agriculture and energy, leveraging advanced Chinese technology to improve Pakistan's agricultural sector and ensure stable energy supplies, said representatives from Pakistani media outlets and think tanks.Following a recent three-day visit to Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, representatives from Pakistani media outlets and think tanks expressed optimism over deepening bilateral cooperation and expanding initiatives in the new-energy and agriculture sectors.In Xi'an, the delegation visited key companies and institutions such as LONGi Green Energy Technology Co, the Institute of Water-saving in Arid Areas of China, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Demonstration Base for Agricultural Technology Exchange and Training.The visits highlighted the broad potential for collaborative efforts, underscoring a shared commitment to technological and agricultural advancement.Murtaza Solangi, former Pakistani minister of information, shared with the Global Times his view on the potential for cooperation, especially after visiting companies like LONGi. "Energy and agriculture are significant areas where substantial cooperative ventures can be developed," Solangi said.Pakistan is one of the worst-affected victims of climate change, so the government has adopted initiatives to expand green energy, and it is cooperating with China in wind power and solar power. These partnerships provide widely affordable new-energy products for Pakistan's rural areas, Arbab Ali Asghar, a journalist from PTV, told the Global Times.Qamar Bashir, former press secretary to the Pakistani president, highlighted China's significant investment in agricultural research and development. "We have witnessed considerable capital investment and dedication of human and financial resources," Bashir said.