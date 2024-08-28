China-Russia movie collaboration shows great potential, says Fursin

Alexei Fursin, head of the Department of Culture of the City of Moscow, speaks during an event at the Moscow International Film Week held from Friday to Wednesday in Moscow, Russia. Photo: Courtesy of Moscow International Film Week organizers

Chinese and Russian film industries will benefit from cooperation opportunities and reach the new beginning of a new era, Moscow's culture head said at the press day for the Moscow International Film Week this week.The first-ever Moscow International Film Week (MIFW), which ran from Friday to Wednesday in Russia's capital city, gathered 130 guests from over 40 countries, including industry professionals, filmmakers, and cinema enthusiasts."We see great potential in our cooperation with China, particularly in the film industry," Alexei Fursin, head of the Department of Culture of the City of Moscow, told the Global Times.The Moscow International Film Week featured an event focused on Russian and Chinese animation, with several sessions dedicated to the Chinese film market."We believe this is the beginning of a new era of collaboration that will benefit both countries," Fursin said.Three Chinese animated works - Chang'an, Super Wings: Jet to the Rescue and New Happy Dad and Son 3: Adventure in Russia - were screened during the week as part of collaboration between the China Animation Association and the Russian Animation Association. According to Wang Jian, secretary-general of the China Animation Association, Chang'an shows the ultimate romance of Chinese poetry, Super Wings opens a window to the world for children and New Happy Dad and Son stages the adventure story of a Chinese boy in Russia.

Wang Jian, secretary-general of the China Animation Society Photo: Xu Liuliu/GT

"Showing Chinese animation to Russian audiences demonstrates the sincerity of the Chinese and Russian animation industries when it comes to exchanges and sharing," Wang told the Global Times in Moscow on Monday."It also shows that the booming Chinese animation market contains unlimited opportunities and is attracting widespread attention from international animators."The total scale of China's animation industry grew from 88.2 billion yuan ($12.37 billion) in 2013 to 252.5 billion yuan in 2023. It is expected that "by 2025, the total output value will exceed 300 billion yuan, showing considerable economic benefits and huge market prospects."The MIFW is not only about celebrating cinema but also about fostering international cooperation.During a plenary session on Monday attended by culture ministers, filmmakers and professionals from the creative industries, it was revealed that when Hollywood studios decided to leave Russia, the share of Russia's domestic films in the Russian film market grew from 22 percent in 2019 to 72 percent in 2023. Russia is also looking to work with countries such as China, Brazil, South Korea, Indonesia and Turkey to import and co-produce content.Fursin said Moscow is an attractive choice for Chinese filmmakers because of Russia's production facilities, digital support and logistical assistance.A day before the plenary session, a Chinese delegation toured the Moscow Film Industry Moskino Cluster and its sets, production and experience park. Covering an area of over 1,000 hectares, of which around 150 hectares have already been built, it is expected to be completed by 2030. Once finished, the park will become the largest film studio in Europe.Sun Hengqin, president of the China Movie Metropolis Co, Ltd in Qingdao, Shandong Province, is one of the Chinese filmmakers visiting the movie park."After exchanges with filmmakers from Russia, South Africa and India, I find it very inspiring and sees potential chances for mutual learning and cooperation," Sun told the Global Times.

Sun Hengqin, president of China Movie Metropolis Co, Ltd

The China Movie Metropolis back in China has been the birthplace of a series of Chinese movie hits including sci-fi series The Wandering Earth and fantasy blockbuster Creation of the Gods.Sun said exchanges in Moscow with filmmakers from various countries can help Chinese films go overseas and allow filmmakers around the world learn more about excellent Chinese films.