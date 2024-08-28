Mainland’s Paris Olympians to inspire HK, Macao

Athletes from the Team China delegation arrive at the Capital International Airport in Beijing and are greeted by fans as they return home from the Paris Olympic Games on August 12, 2024. Photo: VCG

Chinese mainland Olympians who have accomplished historic sporting achievements at the Paris Olympic Games are set to visit Hong Kong and Macao Thursday through Monday, allowing local residents to share in the honor and joy while inspiring national pride and patriotism.A total of 65 Chinese Olympians, including 59 gold medalists from the Paris Games, will take part in a series of exchange activities and demonstrate their skills to the public, according to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.The Chinese national team finished second in the overall medal table with 40 golds, 27 silvers and 24 bronzes, achieving its best ever results at an overseas Olympics. Swimmer Pan Zhanle, who won two golds in Paris and broke the world record in the men's 100m freestyle, said that the visit is a great opportunity for exchanges.It's been a tradition for the mainland delegation to visit Hong Kong and ­Macao after an Olympic Games. The delegation's first visit to Hong Kong dates back to the Seoul 1988 Olympics.The visits foster a sense of national pride and unity, reinforcing the bonds between the mainland and its special administrative regions, Liu Yu, a Beijing-based sports commentator, told the Global Times.It provides an opportunity for residents of Hong Kong and Macao to celebrate and share in the success of the athletes, enhancing local enthusiasm for sports and national pride. It also allows athletes to engage with the public directly, fostering a sense of connection and community, Liu noted.The delegation, which includes table tennis legend Ma Long and diving star Quan Hongchan, will attend a gala show, visit the Hong Kong Sports Institute and give sports demonstrations at Queen Elizabeth Stadium and the Victoria Park Swimming Pool. Over 5,000 tickets for the public events sold out in about half an hour last week.A survey revealed that over 80 percent of Hong Kong residents feel proud of the performance of both the mainland and the Hong Kong delegations in Paris.