Commissioner's Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The spokesperson of the Commissioner's Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Thursday expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition against the irresponsible comments made by a small number of US Senators as they openly supported anti-China secessionist Jimmy Lai and maliciously slandered human rights and the rule of law in Hong Kong.The remarks came after US lawmakers on Wednesday vowed to keep up pressure to free Lai, with former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling him a "hero." US Senator Jim Risch said that it is more urgent than ever that the international community support Lai through every means possible, media reported.The Commissioner's Office spokesperson said on Thursday that certain US politicians' actions, which include blatantly supporting criminals and meddling in the judicial system of the HKSAR, violated the principle of international law such as non-interference in internal affairs and the basic norms of international relations, and show blatant disregard for the former and spirit of the rule of law.We urge the US and a few politicians to respect the spirit of the rule of law, stop their futile efforts to whitewash criminals, and immediately stop egregious practices that undermining the judicial system of the HKSAR, the spokesperson stressed.As a planner and instigator of the anti-China disruptive activities in Hong Kong, and as a "proxy" and "pawn" of the anti-China forces of the US and some other Western countries, Lai leveraged foreign interference, undermined the political system and spread separatist remarks, the spokesperson stated.The judicial organs of HKSAR independently adjudicated in accordance with the law, protected the rights of the parties concerned and safeguarded national security in accordance with the law, and resolutely cracked down on acts and activities endangering national security, the spokesperson said.