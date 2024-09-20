This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 19, 2024 shows waves caused by the Qiantang River tidal bore in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 19, 2024 shows waves caused by the Qiantang River tidal bore in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 19, 2024 shows waves caused by the Qiantang River tidal bore in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 19, 2024 shows waves caused by the Qiantang River tidal bore in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)