PHOTO / CHINA
Waves caused by the Qiantang River tidal bore in Hangzhou
By Xinhua Published: Sep 20, 2024 10:14 AM
This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 19, 2024 shows waves caused by the Qiantang River tidal bore in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 19, 2024 shows waves caused by the Qiantang River tidal bore in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 
This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 19, 2024 shows waves caused by the Qiantang River tidal bore in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 19, 2024 shows waves caused by the Qiantang River tidal bore in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 
This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 19, 2024 shows waves caused by the Qiantang River tidal bore in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 19, 2024 shows waves caused by the Qiantang River tidal bore in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 
This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 19, 2024 shows waves caused by the Qiantang River tidal bore in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 19, 2024 shows waves caused by the Qiantang River tidal bore in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 