Law enforcers on China Coast Guard vessel Sifang

A law enforcer maintains equipment on China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Sifang during a patrol task in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao, Sept. 14, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

A law enforcer attends a drone control training session on China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Sifang during a patrol task in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao, Sept. 14, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Law enforcers enjoy their leisure time on China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Sifang during a patrol task in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao, Sept. 10, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 10, 2024 shows China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Sifang patrolling in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao. (Photo: Xinhua)