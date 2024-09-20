Houses demolished by bulldozers near Hebron

Israeli soldiers stand guard in the village of Beit Awa near the West Bank city of Hebron, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man stands among the rubble of a house after it was demolished in the village of Beit Awa near the West Bank city of Hebron, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Israeli soldiers stand guard as bulldozers demolish Palestinian residential houses in the village of Beit Awa near the West Bank city of Hebron, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers are seen in the village of Beit Awa near the West Bank city of Hebron, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)